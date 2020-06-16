Jamel B. McIntosh Sr., 36, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 8, 2020. Jamel always had such an infectious smile and laugh, that when you were around him he would put a smile on your face too. He enjoyed family gatherings and cooking on the grill. Jamel was a very energetic and artistic person with a great sense of humor and a lot of potential. His greatest accomplishment was his son and showing off his artistic abilities.