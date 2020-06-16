Jamel B. McIntosh, Sr.
Jamel B. McIntosh Sr., 36, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 8, 2020. Jamel always had such an infectious smile and laugh, that when you were around him he would put a smile on your face too. He enjoyed family gatherings and cooking on the grill. Jamel was a very energetic and artistic person with a great sense of humor and a lot of potential. His greatest accomplishment was his son and showing off his artistic abilities.
He is survived by, son: Jamel B. McIntosh Jr. (Ashley); Mother:Tina McIntosh; Father: Michael Tillman; Brothers: Kenneth Byrd Jr. "KB" James Scott (Lisa) Tyrell Tillman Ishmael Allen; Sisters: Cherelle Byrd, DeAntha McIntosh, Shamera Tillman; Grandmother: Kathleen McIntosh; Grandfather: Reverend Jeffel Mike Godmother: Renee Delee; Special Friends: Kandis and Linda Gibson Extended Family: Tamera, Linda, Ashely, Darnell and Jeffrey; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends Jamel was predeceased by his sister Traneece Tillman, great grandmother Katherine McIntosh, grandmother Katie McIntyre, great grandmother Mary M. Tillman, great great grandmother Henretta Love.
Visitation will be from 4:30PM to 6:00PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. All people attending must wear face masks, social distancing must be maintained, and a limit of 10 public attendees will only be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Condolences maybe be at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.