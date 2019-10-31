AUBURN — James A. Scala Jr., 41, of Hamilton Avenue, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., the son of James A. Scala Sr. and Valerie DeMaio and had been an area resident for most of his life. Jim was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1997. He was currently employed by AT&T in the sales department. Jim enjoyed watching just about any sporting event. He especially loved the New York Giants football team and was an avid Syracuse basketball fan. Above everything, Jim cherished all the times spent with his family. Jim’s gentle smile and engaging personality will never be replaced and truly never forgotten.
He is survived by his longtime companion and fiancée, Michele Vollmer, of Auburn; his parents, James and Valerie; two sisters, Tiffany Stoneman, and Ashley (Joshua) Emerson, of Waterloo; uncle, Michael (Barb) Scala; aunt, Laurie (David) Contrera; niece, Ayriana Emerson; cousins, Megan (Robert) Reeves, Johnny Scala, and Kristen Scala; as well as several other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by a sister, Amy Viers; his grandparents, Dominic and W. Jean Scala; an aunt, Sandra Moochler, and stepmother, Maureen Scala.
Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Nov. 2, with services to immediately follow at noon all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
