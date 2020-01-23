AUBURN — James A. Tortorello, 78, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2020.

James was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Auburn, the son of the late Antonio and Rose Maiorano Tortorello. He served in the Army from 1964-1966. James retired from ALCO in Auburn. He was a lover of all sports, especially the Yankees and OTB.

James is survived by Linda Ashby Tortorello; sons, Raymond Tortorello, Gregory (Valerie) Tortorello, James Tortorello, and David (Lynn) Tortorello; grandchildren, Raymond, Ashley, Victoria, Alexandria, Antonina, and Antonio; brothers, Joseph and John Tortorello; sister, MaryJean (Glen) Allen; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by sisters, Nancy Kufs and Cynthia Carpenter.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

Per family request, no flowers to be sent.