FAIRPORT — James Alan Trapani, of Fairport, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 8, 1960 in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Michael A. and Bernadette Trapani, Jim graduated from Auburn High School, Delhi University, and Utica College. He married his high school sweetheart, Beth Fandrich on Dec. 28, 1985. They moved to Fairport in 1986. A skilled carpenter, Jim was in great demand as a private contractor for most of his career and for the last 10 years has worked for Empire Kitchen and Bath as a project manager.
Jim’s greatest love was his family. He and Beth started dating when he was a sophomore in high school and she was a freshman. He was extremely proud of “the twins,” Megan and Nick. He loved spending time with extended family at their camps on Cayuga Lake, and at Sunday family dinners in Auburn. Jim and Beth loved hosting friends for Wednesday pasta nights, featuring his famous sauce, at their home.
Jim was a passionate Yankees and New York Giants fan. Jim was always ready to help friends, neighbors, and families with home improvements and repairs. He worked each year on the sets of the Fairport High School musicals; the drama club is dedicating this year’s production to him.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter, Megan, of Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Nicholas, of Fairport; mother, Bernadette, of Auburn; brothers, Michael (Molly), of Auburn, and Thomas, of Ithaca; sisters, Karen Goodman and Janet Trapani (Marty Loveless), of Auburn; father-in-law, Victor Fandrich, of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Mark (Jill) Fandrich, of Auburn, and Scott (Karen), of Jacksonville, Fla., and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Michael.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Perinton Presbyterian Church, 6511 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY, with the funeral following at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Fairport High School Drama Club, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport, NY 14450.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport.
