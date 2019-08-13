AUBURN — James Burton Collins, 30, found peace on Aug. 8, 2019. He is loved endlessly by his family and friends.
James was born on Nov. 11, 1988 in Auburn. He spent most of his childhood in Port Byron and Liverpool, where he made lifelong friends that meant the world to him. He had a beautiful, autonomous spirit; this brought him to live in a few different areas throughout life such as Colorado and Buffalo. He wanted to see everything.
He most recently worked as the office manager at Zito Media in Moravia, where customers would come in just to visit with him. In the past he also worked with the elderly and individuals with developmental disabilities, both of which he had a big place in his heart. He had plans to start a podcast, try stand-up comedy, travel the world, and much more.
James was a brilliant, hilarious, and one of a kind person. His passion, talent, and ear for music were out of this world. He had a huge love of movies, books, and media, and was a great drawer. He enjoyed cooking, fashion, being in nature, and animals of all kinds. He loved long drives with his music playing. James felt and understood things very deeply, and was a caring person.
James is survived by his parents, Michael Collins and Laurie (Robert Perkins Jr.) Rosekrans Collins; his sister, Shannon Collins; his grandmother, Beverly Collins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were more like siblings.
James was predeceased by his grandfathers, Burton Rosekrans and James Collins, and his grandmother, Eva Rosekrans.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the SPCA.
