CAYUGA — James E. Dixon, 92, of Connors Road, Cayuga, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Mr. Dixon was born in Port Byron on Feb. 22, 1928, to the late John E. and Margaret Binns Dixon. James proudly served his country with the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was proud to have worked many jobs from a mechanic in Florida, Hammond and Irving founder in Auburn, and as an independent operator truck driver for many years with several companies.
Known as the “Running Rainbow” to his CB buddies, he lived a very full life from racing his Harley at Daytona, dirt track racing all over central New York; “Roll ‘em over Dixon” was a character who loved to get to know everyone and their business and have a good laugh. He loved to say “how many people my age are doing this?” followed by whatever his latest exploit was from riding around his Harley at 91 years old or buying the latest hotrod to run around in. Jimmy loved to go fishing with his kids and play poker with the grandkids trying to bluff them out of their pennies one more time and enjoyed life to its fullest.
James is survived by his children, James (Rhonda) Dixon II, Edward Dixon, and John (Carmella) Dixon; his stepsons, Ronnie (Jackie) Pethybridge and Michael (Beth) Pethybridge; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also he is survived by his stepsister, Mary Lee Gunn, and stepbrother, Gary Gunn.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Gladys Gertrude Dixon, in 2010, and his brother, Bobby Dixon.
A private graveside service will be held in Fleming Rural Cemetery for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to the local food bank during this difficult time for people whom he loved.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
