James E. Dixon

Mr. Dixon was born in Port Byron on Feb. 22, 1928, to the late John E. and Margaret Binns Dixon. James proudly served his country with the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was proud to have worked many jobs from a mechanic in Florida, Hammond and Irving founder in Auburn, and as an independent operator truck driver for many years with several companies.

Known as the “Running Rainbow” to his CB buddies, he lived a very full life from racing his Harley at Daytona, dirt track racing all over central New York; “Roll ‘em over Dixon” was a character who loved to get to know everyone and their business and have a good laugh. He loved to say “how many people my age are doing this?” followed by whatever his latest exploit was from riding around his Harley at 91 years old or buying the latest hotrod to run around in. Jimmy loved to go fishing with his kids and play poker with the grandkids trying to bluff them out of their pennies one more time and enjoyed life to its fullest.