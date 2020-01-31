MORAVIA — James E. Keller, 93, of Moravia, passed from his earthly life to his heavenly life, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Jim was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Norfolk, Va. He was a former resident of Syracuse, N.Y., and had lived in Moravia for several years. He was a veteran in the Marine Corps in World War II and Korea. He then enlisted in the NYS National Guard and served in supply for 20 years before retiring as Sgt. 1st Class. Jim was a faithful and devoted 45 year member of the Sempronius Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school, served as treasurer, and was the bus driver for the church’s ministry.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Parker Keller; one son, Charles and his wife, Tammy; five grandchildren, Christopher, Chantal, Christina, Christa, and Cheyenne; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Sempronius Baptist Church. Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church preceding the funeral service. Burial with military honors in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery is delayed until the spring.

Memorial contributions are requested for Sempronius Baptist Church or Four Town First Aid Squad.

Funeral arrangements are with the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia.

