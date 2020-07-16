× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James E. Ryerson Jr.

Nov. 4, 1927 — July 13, 2020

AURORA — James E. Ryerson Jr., 92, of Aurora, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Cortland Park Care Center.

James was born Nov. 4, 1927 in Ithaca, NY, a son of the late James E. Sr. and Helen Lewis Ryerson. A lifelong resident of the Moravia and Aurora areas, he was a U.S. Army veteran, and had served in Korea. He and his wife, Jeanne, were the owner-operators of Ryerson Motors, located in Moravia, Auburn and Cortland, for over 40 years. James was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Moravia Rotary and the NYS Automobile Dealers Association.

Mr. Ryerson is survived by his children: Linda Chandler, James Ryerson III (Mary), Margaret Mikula (Paul), and Andrew Ryerson (Audrey); six grandchildren: Julie, Nicolle, Kris, Mike, Maegan, and Jessie; and three great-grandchildren: Cody, Carter, and Jordan. In addition to his wife of 70 years, Jeanne Ellen (Whitman) Ryerson, who passed in 2017, he was predeceased by his brother, Rodney Ryerson and sister, Betty Howard.

Services will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aurora Fire Department Rescue Squad or to the Alzheimer's Association.

