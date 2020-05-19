AURELIUS — James H. Campbell Jr., (Herbie), 86, of Experimental Road, Aurelius, passed away at his home with his family by his side on May 17, 2020.
Born in Rome, N.Y., he was the son of the late James H. Campbell Sr. and Mary Matteson Campbell. Herbie was a Korean War veteran serving in the Navy from 1952 to 1955. He retired from Auburn Correctional Facility where he was employed as a civilian electrical contractor. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was active in the Korean War Veterans and Falcon Sportsman Club. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors and Snake Bite Lodge.
He is survived by his five children, James Campbell, William (Laura) Campbell, Kathleen Campbell, Colleen (Chris) Carter, and Kristin Ratliff; a brother, Harry Campbell; a sister, Margaret Nole; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Suzanne Lawson Campbell, in 2014, and by a sister, Suzanne Blakeman. The family would like to give special thanks to Angela, Missy, and Sonya, three of his angels here on earth, for all of their love and support.
Herbie will be laid to rest beside his wife in a private graveside service in Soule Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department, 6350 Half Acre Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
