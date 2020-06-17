× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James 'Jimmy' Armstrong

June 5, 1950 — June 12, 2020

AUBURN — James Eugene Armstrong was born June 5, 1950 at Bath, NY, the third child of WWII veteran Arthur Austin Armstrong and high school librarian Teresa Agnes (Reynolds) Armstrong. James attended St. Alphonsus Elementary as well as East, West, and Mt. Carmel High Schools, with several visits to the Boy's State School at Industry, NY during his teenage years.

As a young man, he began his vocation as a commercial printing press operator and later attended Corning Community College and Buffalo State. James hated to be tied down and moved in the world as far as his liberal spirit guided and his motorcycle could bring him. He continued on to California, Ithaca, Chicago, Ft. Myers, and Canandaigua. While studying at Finger Lakes Community College, he honed his love for the arts and creative writing and obtained an Associate of Arts with High Honors in 1997. After his quite circuitous route, he returned to Auburn in 2015, and was called Home on June 12, 2020 at Syracuse, NY.