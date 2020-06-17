James 'Jimmy' Armstrong
June 5, 1950 — June 12, 2020
AUBURN — James Eugene Armstrong was born June 5, 1950 at Bath, NY, the third child of WWII veteran Arthur Austin Armstrong and high school librarian Teresa Agnes (Reynolds) Armstrong. James attended St. Alphonsus Elementary as well as East, West, and Mt. Carmel High Schools, with several visits to the Boy's State School at Industry, NY during his teenage years.
As a young man, he began his vocation as a commercial printing press operator and later attended Corning Community College and Buffalo State. James hated to be tied down and moved in the world as far as his liberal spirit guided and his motorcycle could bring him. He continued on to California, Ithaca, Chicago, Ft. Myers, and Canandaigua. While studying at Finger Lakes Community College, he honed his love for the arts and creative writing and obtained an Associate of Arts with High Honors in 1997. After his quite circuitous route, he returned to Auburn in 2015, and was called Home on June 12, 2020 at Syracuse, NY.
James was predeceased by his parents and sister Kathleen P. Armstrong. He is survived by brothers Arthur H. of NC and Robert K. (Cindy) of May's Point; sisters Loretta A. and Theresa M. of Syracuse, and Mary A. (Don) Newell of Memphis, NY. He is also survived by three children: Ariel A. Shea of Washington, DC, her mother Patricia Shea of Ithaca; Jessica T. Armstrong, Austin J. Taro, their mother Dawn M. Taro, and grandson Evan J. Payne, all of Auburn; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friendships can arise from the most unlikely of circumstances--and be the most valuable. James wished to remember any and all those he considered friends and those who considered him a friend, especially Linda O. York, Lorraine O. Thompson, Lewis O'Hearn, Lorraine C. Sarnicola, David (Melva) Brady, Wayne (Marlene) Williams, and Sharon Woolever.
Keep the Faith.
Calling hours will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc at 84 South St. Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. All are welcome to attend; however, social distancing and masks are required.
