AUBURN — James L. Cuff, 86, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center.
James was born on July 20, 1933, the son of the late Harold and Eva Treat Cuff Sr. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. James was retired from the Port Byron School District. James’ greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. James loved all sports, basketball, baseball, football, and dirt racing. He had a love of travel to the Adirondacks and Atlantic City.
James is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Scanlon Cuff; sons, Ed (Lynn) Cuff, of Throop, and Robert (Debbi) Cuff, of Camillus; grandchildren, Stephen, Jamie, and Scott Cuff; sisters, Linda Rider and Nancy Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, James was predeceased by his brothers, Harold, Lester, and Stanley Cuff, and his sister, Betty Green.
Family and friends may call on the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with military rites.
Memorial contributes may be made to Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
