James Michael Minde

James was born on Aug. 26, 1966, the son of James and Robin Minde. He graduated from Union Springs High School and went on to serve our county in the military. Jim served in the United States Army from August 1984 until June 1991. He spent the remainder of his career working as a lieutenant for the Department of Corrections. Jim retired from Five Points in August of 2017. He will always be remembered as very generous and kind.