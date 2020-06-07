James Michael Minde
0 entries

James Michael Minde

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Michael Minde

UNION SPRINGS — James Michael Minde, 53, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020, at Upstate Medical University.

James was born on Aug. 26, 1966, the son of James and Robin Minde. He graduated from Union Springs High School and went on to serve our county in the military. Jim served in the United States Army from August 1984 until June 1991. He spent the remainder of his career working as a lieutenant for the Department of Corrections. Jim retired from Five Points in August of 2017. He will always be remembered as very generous and kind.

Jim was predeceased by his father, James Minde.

He is survived by his mother, Robin Minde; wife, Linda M. Tronnes; children, James B. Minde II, Elton Ellinger, Julie Ellinger, Alexandra Ellinger, Jillian Ferrara, and Joseph Ferrara; siblings, Lisa Mercado (Nick) and Scott Minde (Starla); five grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved chocolate lab, Mocha.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to his family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Minde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News