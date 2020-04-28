James N. Parmiter

Born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Cortland, N.Y., Jim was the eldest child of LaVerne and Consuelo (Long) Parmiter. Jim grew up in Groton, N.Y., and was a member of the graduating class of 1955; the first class to graduate from Groton High School where it currently stands. Following his graduation, he began working for Smith Corona Marchant (SCM). Jim completed the apprenticeship program offered by SCM, and retired as the Chief Draftsman of Engineering; providing 33 years of service. Jim also proudly served his country, a member of the Army Reserve from 1961 through 1967. After retiring from SCM, Jim went to work for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as a stores clerk, retiring in 2014 with 17 years of service as the night supervisor in the commissary at Auburn Correctional Facility.