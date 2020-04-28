MORAVIA — James N. Parmiter, 82, of Moravia, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on April 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Cortland, N.Y., Jim was the eldest child of LaVerne and Consuelo (Long) Parmiter. Jim grew up in Groton, N.Y., and was a member of the graduating class of 1955; the first class to graduate from Groton High School where it currently stands. Following his graduation, he began working for Smith Corona Marchant (SCM). Jim completed the apprenticeship program offered by SCM, and retired as the Chief Draftsman of Engineering; providing 33 years of service. Jim also proudly served his country, a member of the Army Reserve from 1961 through 1967. After retiring from SCM, Jim went to work for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as a stores clerk, retiring in 2014 with 17 years of service as the night supervisor in the commissary at Auburn Correctional Facility.
While working at SCM, Jim met the love of his life, and future wife, Leatrice Stevens. They married on Oct. 26, 1963, and settled in Moravia, where they lovingly raised one daughter, Cheryl. The memories of treasured times created with their family and friends, Jim’s wonderful sense of humor, hearty laugh, loving and easy going nature, along with his never-ending patience, and beautiful penmanship will be cherished forever by everyone fortunate to have known him.
Jim was an avid golfer, and looked forward to participating in the SCM Golf League, held at Stone Hedges Golf Course, every year he worked at SCM. He was a member of the Carrington-Fuller Post 800 American Legion, Groton, N.Y., and a lifetime member of the NRA. Jim enjoyed watching the change of seasons, and often said he wouldn’t have wanted to live anywhere but the Finger Lakes Region of New York, which he thought was the most beautiful place on Earth with all of the waterfalls and lakes abounding.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife in 2015, after 52 years of marriage, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Lumbert in 2000, and Sidney Stevens in 2019.
Jim is survived by his one beloved daughter, Cheryl, of Moravia, N.Y.; a sister, Leah Lumbert, of Groton, N.Y.; two brothers, David (Linda) Parmiter, of Homer, N.Y., and Thomas (Connie) Parmiter, of Cortland, N.Y.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Stevens, of Venice Center, N.Y., and Beatrice Ostrander, (Jim’s wife’s twin sister) and her husband, Donald Ostrander, who was Jim’s best friend, of Locke, N.Y.; one special cousin, Patricia Huddle, of Van Etten, N.Y.; his stepmother, Christine Parmiter, of Cortland, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held in North Lansing Cemetery at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours.
Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa, N.Y., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118, in Jim’s memory.
