CONCORD, N.C. — James Peter McKeon Sr., 79, of Concord, N.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Accordius Health of Mooresville, N.C.
Jim was born June 9, 1940 in Teaneck, N.J., to the late James and Mary McKeon. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and David McKeon.
Jim was a very skilled carpenter, well-known for his grandfather clocks and other handcrafted pieces. He was former president of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 453. Jim lovingly raised his family and enjoyed living in Union Springs, N.Y., and later Poplar Ridge, N.Y., before retiring in North Carolina. He was a big fan of bluegrass music and known for playing bluegrass on his banjo. Jim was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Elaine Downing McKeon; son, James “Jimmy” McKeon Jr. and wife, Sandy, of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter, Maureen McKeon, of Clinton, Mass.; son, David McKeon and wife, Mary, of S. Salem, N.Y.; sister, Martha McElkenny and husband, Jack, of Rhode Island; and grandchildren, Seamus, Myra, Conor, Elena, and Molly.
A memorial service in celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Hartsell Funeral Home’s Concord Chapel, officiated by Rev. Glenn Parker. Immediately following the service, please join the family for a reception at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Accordius Health at Mooresville, 752 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the McKeon family.
