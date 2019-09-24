{{featured_button_text}}
Jan (John) Koziej

AUBURN — Jan (John) Koziej, 88, of Auburn, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Jan was a native of Poland and had resided in the Auburn area since the early 1960s. He was retired from Auburn Memorial Hospital, and worked many years at the SS. Peter and Paul Church and School complex. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Danuta Pinckney and Alexandra (Walt) Holak; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Deborah (Paul) Marshall, Beverly St. George, Jacqueline DelFavero, Charlene Roy, and Kenneth (Roxanne) DelFavero; 10 step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was predeceased by his first wife, Irene Koziej in 1975; his wife, Anna DelFavero Koziej in 2015, and his son, Zenon in 2008.

Funeral services were at the convenience of the family; there were no calling hours.

Arrangements were by the Plis Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments