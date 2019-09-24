AUBURN — Jan (John) Koziej, 88, of Auburn, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Jan was a native of Poland and had resided in the Auburn area since the early 1960s. He was retired from Auburn Memorial Hospital, and worked many years at the SS. Peter and Paul Church and School complex. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Danuta Pinckney and Alexandra (Walt) Holak; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Deborah (Paul) Marshall, Beverly St. George, Jacqueline DelFavero, Charlene Roy, and Kenneth (Roxanne) DelFavero; 10 step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Irene Koziej in 1975; his wife, Anna DelFavero Koziej in 2015, and his son, Zenon in 2008.
Funeral services were at the convenience of the family; there were no calling hours.
Arrangements were by the Plis Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.