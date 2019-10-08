AUBURN — Mrs. Jane F. Martin McGrath, 84, a lifelong Auburn resident, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in comfort at her brother’s home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of James F. and Jane A. McGrath Martin, she was a graduate of Auburn Central High School with the class of 1953. In earlier years, she had worked at Red Star, Sears, and retired from Lowe’s.
Jane was a great garage sale shopper, always able to find a “good buy.” An avid follower of current events, Jane was always ready to discuss the latest headlines. She was endlessly giving and kind to others. She had a knack for making others comfortable in conversation, always making new friends. To have known Jane was to love her. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving is her husband, John P. McGrath, whom she married on Oct. 15, 1955; their children, Jane Courtney (Shaun), of Auburn, Linda Bucklin (Howard), of Lyndonville, N.Y., Kathleen Burchim, of Waterloo, Michele Lakota (Roman), of Port Byron, John McGrath, of Auburn, and Karen McGrath, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, William (Mary Ann) Martin, of Auburn, Mary Ellen (Richard) Dann, of Auburn, and Gerard Martin (Shelly MacBain), of Auburn; several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, James David Martin, and an infant son, John Patrick McGrath.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be remembered to Hospice of the Finger Lakes in memory of Jane McGrath.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
