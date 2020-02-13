Jane Surowiec Guarnieri
THROOP — Jane Surowiec Guarnieri, 91, of Throop, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, N.Y.

Mrs. Guarnieri was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late George and Josephine Antosz Surowiec. She was retired from Simplex Manufacturing. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church. She was a member of the Rosary Sodality, the Perpetual Help Society of the church, and sang in the church choir. She was a former member of the S.K. Post American Legion Auxiliary.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Ronald) Cromer, of Gloversville; her son, Robert Guarnieri Sr., of Throop; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Antonio, in 1969; her son, David in 1983; three sisters and three brothers.

Mrs. Guarnieri’s Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Hyacinth’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

