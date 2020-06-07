× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SKANEATELES — Janet D. Jurgensen, of Skaneateles, passed away June 1, 2020.

Janet was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Andes, N.Y., to the late Donald and Elizabeth Dickson. Jan grew up in the heart of the Catskills and shared her love of skiing with her family. She was a graduate of SUNY Fredonia and taught elementary school for many years.

She was fortunate to have traveled the world with her loving husband. She lived in Skaneateles for more than 60 years and was an active volunteer in the community. Jan was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church serving as both an Elder and a Deacon. She loved being a member of the church Bell Choir! Jan was a founding member of the Red Hats Society, an avid domino and bridge player. She enjoyed walking with her friends and watching SU basketball! And especially loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Ralph; children, Karin (Richard) Morabito, and Kurt (Marianne) Jurgensen; and grandchildren, Nicole, Colby, Jayna, and Gunnar. She is also survived by her brother, John (Carol) Dickson.