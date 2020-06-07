SKANEATELES — Janet D. Jurgensen, of Skaneateles, passed away June 1, 2020.
Janet was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Andes, N.Y., to the late Donald and Elizabeth Dickson. Jan grew up in the heart of the Catskills and shared her love of skiing with her family. She was a graduate of SUNY Fredonia and taught elementary school for many years.
She was fortunate to have traveled the world with her loving husband. She lived in Skaneateles for more than 60 years and was an active volunteer in the community. Jan was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church serving as both an Elder and a Deacon. She loved being a member of the church Bell Choir! Jan was a founding member of the Red Hats Society, an avid domino and bridge player. She enjoyed walking with her friends and watching SU basketball! And especially loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Ralph; children, Karin (Richard) Morabito, and Kurt (Marianne) Jurgensen; and grandchildren, Nicole, Colby, Jayna, and Gunnar. She is also survived by her brother, John (Carol) Dickson.
Due to the current situation, a service will be planned for family and friends to celebrate her life in the Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church when allowed. Special thanks to the caring staff at Auburn Community Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on her behalf to Meals on Wheels.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.