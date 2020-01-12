{{featured_button_text}}
Janet E. Archer

Janet Elizabeth Archer passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Center.

She was born April 5, 1948 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Milton and Alice Palmer. She spent the majority of her life in Ilion, New York. She transitioned to Auburn and thoroughly enjoyed the many times spent with her grandchildren, until the end of her life.

Janet rejoiced in creating. Her extensive talents included baking, sewing and crafting. Janet loved to play games and was always the center of any social event.

She is survived by her husband, Howard, and their children, Howard Archer II (Cassandra) and Amy Archer. She also leaves behind her siblings, David, Penny, Ruth and Betty, as well as her beloved grandchildren Hunter, Aidan and Ashlyn.

There will be a celebration of her life in April, at a location to be determined in the Mohawk Valley area.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

