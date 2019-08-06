ROCHESTER — Janet S. Mills, 88, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Mills; children, Lawrence Mills and Kittie Ann Mills.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Jerry) Tallo and Kelly Walsh Lackey; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Fern Green.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 17, in Covenant Life Church, 70 Bailey Road, West Henrietta.
Contributions may be made to the church in Janet’s name.
