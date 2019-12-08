{{featured_button_text}}
Janice Ann Wlodarek Taylor

ALBANY, N.Y. — Janice Ann Wlodarek Taylor passed away peacefully and as she wanted: without pain or fear, with dignity and with reaching her 56th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. Jennifer’s family visited Janice to celebrate Thanksgiving and her anniversary; Janice got hugs and kisses from her daughter, Jennifer and grandchildren, Edie and Phoebe; from son-in-law, Nick Lindabury; and husband, Skip, and anointment and last rites by Father Jun. Jennifer and Skip were together by Janice’s side – Skip was privileged to be holding Jan’s hand – as she passed.

Janice was born in South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 4, 1942 to Mathew Jacob Wlodarek and Lillian Joan Kolczynski Wlodarek.

She has left to cherish her memory her daughter, Jennifer Taylor; son-in-law, Nick Lindabury, and granddaughters, Edith and Phoebe Lindabury, of Fayetteville, N.Y.; her husband, Warren Taylor (“Skip”), of Northville; Jan’s cousin, Rita Stancati, of South Bend and Rita’s family; her Swiss son, Pierre Horner; and many very good friends.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 501 Bridge St., Northville, NY 12134, with Fr. Jun Segura as Celebrant.

A full beautiful memoir can be read and acknowledged at www.northvillefuneralservice.com. Anyone who wishes to receive a hard copy of the memoir, please contact Skip, taylor@acmenet.net.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Janice Taylor to support pancreatic cancer research and patient care to Attn: Angelle M. Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445, Memo line: Dr. Cleary’s Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

