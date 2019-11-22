AUBURN — Janice (Bartlett) Ehresman, 80, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and the caring staff of Matthew House.
Janice was born on March 23, 1939 and graduated from Groton Schools. She was a registered nurse and a graduate of Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. A dedicated nursing professional, Janice retired from Auburn Nursing Home after many years of service. Janice was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church where she also volunteered at the food pantry for several years.
Family was very important to Janice and she loved spending time with her family. Baking and preparing for the holidays was something she always looked forward to. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and was a good friend to all. One of her favorite things to do was to go out for coffee with friends. Janice was a bright light in the world. Her kind, gentle spirit endeared her to everyone. She was a good friend to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Peter; her three children, Nancy R. TenEyck, Ken (Wendi), and Chuck (Teresa); four grandchildren, Christine M. TenEyck (Zach), Kayleigh A. TenEyck (Cody Youngers), Danielle, and Matthew Ehresman; and one great-grandchild, Camden R.J. Youngers. She is also survived by her brother, Norman Bartlett (Muriel); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert TenEyck, and most recently by her dear friend, Mary Jo Fennessy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church, Genesee Street, Auburn, followed by entombment in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
