AUBURN — Janice Carnicelli, 82, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home being cared for by her family.

Janice was born in Rome, N.Y., the daughter of Wesley and Elmina O’Grady Morrow. She graduated from Auburn Central High School, class of 1955. Most of her life was spent being with her children and their families, helping out whenever needed. Later she worked for Sears, retiring in 2014. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Carnicelli; her sons, John, Daniel, and Samuel (Lori) Carnicelli; grandchildren, Kelly Logue, Stacey (Richard) Canino, Steven DelFavero, Melanie (David) Bobbett-Lipkind, Ashley (Dan) Bobbett-X, Brittney Carnicelli, Bryant Carnicelli, Emily Shaffer, Logan Carnicelli, Kyle (Justin) Mernard, and Jordan (Tomu) Cronk. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Rebekah Logue, Gabriel, Caleb, and Meah Canino, Joy and Maxine Bobbett-X, Sid Lipkind, Patrick Smith, Grayson Stiles, Lori, Emma, and Maple Mernard; her sisters, Diane (Dennis) Shaver and Eva ”Dodi” Ferrin; her brother, Frank (Mary) Morrow; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Carnicelli.

A memorial service with her family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

