MORAVIA — Janice W. Reynolds, formerly of Moravia, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, as a result of a brief illness.
She was born in Hancock, N.Y., on Jan. 29, 1925, the daughter of Agnes and Harley Williams. She married Gerald Reynolds of Moravia in 1947. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before he passed away in July of 2016.
Janice is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Whitten (Douglas) and Kathy Ridgeway; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Janice taught music at Moravia Central School both at the high school and elementary levels. She provided musical direction for various instrumental and vocal groups; as well as serving as accompanist for many soloists. The Moravia Episcopal Church benefited from her 30 years of service as an organist and choir director. Upon retiring and wintering in Florida, Janice continued to provide musical direction for local musical presentations.
She was an expert seamstress; she created the first banner and flags for the Moravia Marching Band. She made both her daughters’ wedding gowns and provided assistance to many in the community who needed her sewing talents. Another one of Janice’s hidden talents was bowling; her accomplishments in this sport resulted in many trophies. She was also an active golfer and water enthusiast.
A memorial service will be held in the East Venice Cemetery in the summer of 2020; the date to be determined.
