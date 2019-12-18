MORAVIA — Jarrod Rex, 31, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Syracuse.
Jarrod was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Rex, and his grandparents.
Jarrod was born in Syracuse on March 17, 1988. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend who was respected by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.
Jarrod is survived by his parents, Lynn Rex and James Rex Jr.; his siblings, Kevin Quartier, Shawn Quartier, Ryan Quartier and Victoria Rex and Nicolas Rex; grandmother, Marilyn Quartier; grandfather, James Rex Sr.; his beloved nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in First Love Ministries Fellowship, 99 Wall St., Auburn. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 2 to 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
