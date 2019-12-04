PORT BYRON — Jean A. (Casano) Stickane died unexpectedly at Auburn Community Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019, in Auburn, at the age of 75.
Jean is survived by her children, David (Brenda) Robertson, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Todd (Cindy) Robertson, of Weatherford, Texas, and Frederick (Loretta) Stickane, of Homer, N.Y.; her brother, Anthony (Barbara) Casano, of Grand Junction, Colo.; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan, Connor, Angela, Jason, and Adam Robertson; one great-grandchild, Kason Robertson; her best friend, Rosie (Fasci) Becker; and her beloved cat, Baby Girl.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Casano; mother, Grace Snyder; and uncle, Raymond (Eleanor) Snyder.
Jean was born on March 4, 1944 in Ithaca, N.Y. to Paul and Grace. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1963. She attended several technical training courses over the years including a team building seminar at TC3, a BOCES welding course for TIG Welding where she learned blueprint reading and math, and was certified in space soldering and was trained to assemble space hardware.
While in Ithaca, Jean worked at N.C.R. from 1969 to 1974, where she assembled cash registers. From approximately 1979 to 1995, Jean worked for Ithaco Electronics of Ithaca as an assembler of world class control systems, primarily soldering and assembling space flight hardware. After moving to Auburn in 1996, Jean began working for Auburn Technology (Bombardier Transportation) primarily as an assembler and inspector of aircraft parts. After her retirement, Jean was an active and dedicated member of the Federated Church of Port Byron and volunteered for the Port Byron Food Pantry.
Jean consistently worked while raising her three boys in Newfield, N.Y., and she is fondly remembered for always having her children in her thoughts. Jean worked hard throughout her life and passed on many of her attributes to her children, including her strong work ethic and family values. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. and a service starting at 11 a.m. in The Federated Church of Port Byron, 35 Tex Pultz Pkwy, Port Byron, NY, with a reception to follow. Pastor Kathy Wilt will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean’s life.
Please send donations to The Federated Church of Port Byron. The family would like to thank Auburn Community Hospital staff and doctors for their efforts and compassionate comfort care during Jean’s final hours.
