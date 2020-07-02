Jean A. 'Flash' Garropy
June 29, 2020

AUBURN — Jean A Garropy "Flash" passed away on Monday after a brief illness. Jean served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Reuban James. After his military service he chose to live in Auburn, NY where he worked and retired from the Auburn Fire Department. Jean married Emily Massaro in 1946, they were married for 70 years until her passing in 2016.

Jean was predeceased by wife, Emily; son, Ronald; son-in-law, Paul; two grandchildren, Franklin and Melissa and 13 brothers and sisters.

Jean is survived by seven children, Jean (Lillian), Joann (John), Anthony (Bonnie), Janine, Mary, Lori (Brian), Richard (Maryann), 18 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Per Jean's request there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA for Jean's love of animals.

