Jean A. Tarleton

AUBURN — Jean A. Tarleton, 96 of Auburn passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta Terranova Arezzo.

Jean worked in her earlier years at the former Columbian Rope Co. and later retired from Auburn Memorial Hospital after more than 30 years of service. She was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. Jean led a very simple and private life, enjoying the many times she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving daughter Kathleen (David) Waby of Owasco, grandchildren Amy , Jason (Meaghan) Waby, Michael (Christine) Waby all of Auburn, six great-grandchildren Briley, Ryan, Juliana, Christian, Skylar, Brayden, two sisters Anita Petrosino of Auburn, Vivian Sinicropi of N. Syracuse as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband George in 2000, a daughter Linda Tarleton, sisters Mary Marco and Ann Brancato, and two brothers Andrew and Anthony Arezzo.

A private service and burial were held today at the convenience of the family.