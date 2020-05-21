× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Jean Battaglia Day passed away on May 17, 2020, at the age of 80.

She was the beloved wife of John for 60 years and will be forever in his heart. Jean was the loving mother of Jacqueline Burns (Peter), John and Peter Day. She was the proudest grandma of Caitlyn, Hannah, and Riley Burns. Jean also will be greatly missed by her big sister, Rita. Some of Jean’s fondest memories are of her childhood on West Street with her extended family. Enjoy the reunion Jean!

Cooking her Sunday pasta, sauce and meatball dinner was her legacy to her family. It was the day they would all come together to share a meal. As her grandchildren grew up, they would often call to ask permission to bring a friend to show off grandma’s cooking talents. Never once did anyone leave disappointed or without leftovers.

Services for Jean will be private.

Donations can be made to the Owasco Fire Department, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.