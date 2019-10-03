AUBURN — Jean DeLapp Coleman, 77, of The Villages at Auburn Grove, formerly of 30 Case Ave., Auburn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home surrounded by her family.
Jean was born in Auburn on Feb. 9, 1942 to the late Lloyd and Carrie Sayre DeLapp. She married David T. Coleman on June 10, 1967 who preceded her in death on March 2, 2019.
Jean loved to love on people. Anytime that she learned that someone was struggling with their health or just needed a kind word, she had a card in the mail sending him/her words of encouragement. She cherished her family and friends which was a true testament to the number of people that visited during her final days. Jean had a special Angel, Donna, “Moley” Alcock, that provided care and comfort through Jean’s final breath. Jean had special bonds with her sister-in-law, Nancy Coleman Brown, and her niece, Lisa Forney. Until her illness made it impossible, Nancy and Jean spent many days shopping and enjoying lunches and dinners together. As her illness progressed she lost the ability to eat solid food so Lisa always visited Aunt Jean with a chocolate milkshake.
For many years Jean worked at New Process Gear in Syracuse. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at Auburn Community Hospital. After Jean’s retirement, she worked for Auburn Enlarged City School District in the cafeteria. This was a job she truly enjoyed. Jean often made visits to many casinos in the Tri State area and Las Vegas. Her favorite time of year was the holiday season. She cherished that time to entertain her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her two children, David (Tina) Coleman and Stacey (David) Hearn; and three grandchildren, David, Sadie, and Caden, that were her sunshine. Jean is survived by her sisters, Rose (Howard) Sloan, Dorothy (Jack) Malone, and Ellie Shanahan and brother-in-law, Otis Vezzose.
Jean’s sisters Carol and Winnie and brothers, James and Lloyd, preceded her in death.
Jean was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Holy Family Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. The Coleman family would like to extend an invitation to friends and family to gather with them at the SK Post, 168 State St., Auburn, following the burial, to continue to celebrate Jean’s life.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of Central New York or the Stand By Me Foundation, checks should be made payable to Cheryl Gabak and sent to 118 Austin Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
