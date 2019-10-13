ARIZONA — Jean G. (Morris) Ferguson, passed peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, at home with her husband and fur babies.
She was born June 25, 1944 in Buffalo, N.Y, to LaVerna and Benn Morris. Formerly of Auburn, N.Y., she spent the last two years in Arizona to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Before retiring, Jean was the head librarian for the Weedsport School District with more than 40 years of service.
She was predeceased by her son, Jerry Ferguson; both parents, and her younger brothers, Bob and Dick Morris.
Jean is survived by her husband, Gerald Sr.; sister, Merry Morris (Miller) and her husband, Fred Miller; her daughter, Kate (Ferguson) Sprague; seven grandchildren, and a large extended family (both official and unofficial).
Her greatest passion was always books and reading, followed by service through volunteering including the Girl Scouts of America for 20 plus years, and more recently, the Case Museum and reading to children at the Seymour Library. Jean’s kindness, quick wit, and generosity will be forever missed.
Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, followed by a service at 11 a.m. and interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Case Museum or Seymour Library.
