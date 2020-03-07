Jean M. Woodman
AUBURN — Jean M. Woodman, 61, of Auburn, died in her home Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A life resident of Auburn, Jean volunteered a great deal of her time at the Sicz Club in Auburn and enjoyed planning parties, hosting movie nights and dart parties. Above all, Jean loved spending time her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by three sons, Richard (Susan), Jeremy (Kaycie), and Jason; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Page; her mother, Nina Milliman; brother, Ron Milliman (Martha); sister, Deborah Bond, all of Auburn; six grandchildren; close friends, Ellen Butler and Al McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Francis Milliman, Jean was predeceased by her companion, Harry Page.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Woodman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
