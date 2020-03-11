AUBURN — Jeannette B. Chappell, 96, of Auburn, passed away on March 8, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Jennie Baker. Jeannette graduated from Sherwood High School in 1940 and later from Syracuse University College of Nursing, Army Cadet Corps. Jeannette worked as a nurse in the Auburn public schools and retired from the Cayuga County Health Department. She was a longtime volunteer at the handicapped pool program at the YMCA and enjoyed playing bridge with friends and doing crossword puzzles. She was a longtime, active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had served as elder and deacon. Jeannette was also a former member of the Owasco Yacht Club.
She is survived by daughters, Sue D. Kelly, of Syracuse, Hope D. Hart, of Williamstown, and Martha J. Russell, of Union Springs; grandchildren, Sean (Anneke Swineheart) Kelly, of Oakland, Calif., Dr. Jacob (Susannah Elwyn) Russell, of Havertown, Pa., Jeffery (Terese Pinckney) Russell, of Napa, Calif., and Emily Hart (Christopher Legard), of Williamstown; four great-grandsons; nieces, Beth Powers, of Auburn, Penny Powers, of Nashville, Tenn., and Pam (David) Tazik, of Erie, Colo.; brother and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Joan Defendorf, and Eleanor Middleton; other loving nieces, nephews, and family; and her church family and friends in the Auburn community.
There will be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
In addition to her parents, Jeannette was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Baker Powers; brothers, Charles and George Baker; former husband and father of her daughters, Edward J. Defendorf; second husband, Louis T. Shaw; third husband, Elmer Chappell; and sons-in-law, James W. Kelly and Edward Hart.
Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Jeannette B. Chappell.
Condolences may be made www.brewfuneralhome.com.
