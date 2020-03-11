Jeannette B. Chappell

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Jennie Baker. Jeannette graduated from Sherwood High School in 1940 and later from Syracuse University College of Nursing, Army Cadet Corps. Jeannette worked as a nurse in the Auburn public schools and retired from the Cayuga County Health Department. She was a longtime volunteer at the handicapped pool program at the YMCA and enjoyed playing bridge with friends and doing crossword puzzles. She was a longtime, active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had served as elder and deacon. Jeannette was also a former member of the Owasco Yacht Club.