Jeffrey S. Campbell

He was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area and was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1992. He served our country proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army. Jeff was stationed in Germany and served one tour in Bosnia during the American peace keeping mission. Following the Army, Jeff had been employed by the Port Byron Police Department and was also a member of the New York State Park Police, before becoming too ill to continue working. This debilitating disease took a lot from Jeff, but it never took his fighting spirit, courage, beautiful smile, or sarcastic sense of humor. Jeff lived life to the fullest in his earlier years and enjoyed wreaking havoc, raising hell and forever terrorizing his younger brothers, Greg and Andy, who will both miss him tremendously. Jeff was an idol to both of them as he provided advice, support, and guidance. Jeff is more than likely in heaven now, playing by his own rules, as he continues to drive fast, taking chances all while blaring his music.