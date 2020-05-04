SENNETT — Jeffrey S. Campbell, 45, of Sennett, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area and was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1992. He served our country proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army. Jeff was stationed in Germany and served one tour in Bosnia during the American peace keeping mission. Following the Army, Jeff had been employed by the Port Byron Police Department and was also a member of the New York State Park Police, before becoming too ill to continue working. This debilitating disease took a lot from Jeff, but it never took his fighting spirit, courage, beautiful smile, or sarcastic sense of humor. Jeff lived life to the fullest in his earlier years and enjoyed wreaking havoc, raising hell and forever terrorizing his younger brothers, Greg and Andy, who will both miss him tremendously. Jeff was an idol to both of them as he provided advice, support, and guidance. Jeff is more than likely in heaven now, playing by his own rules, as he continues to drive fast, taking chances all while blaring his music.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, best friend, and loving wife of 24 years, Jennifer (Bellows) Campbell, of Sennett; as well as his beloved four legged boys, Kane and Ozzie; his parents, James and Renee Campbell, of Weedsport; two brothers, Greg (Danielle) Campbell, of Weedsport, and their children, Chloe, Michaela “Mikey” (with whom Jeff shared a special bond), and Greyson; Andy (Patty) Campbell, of Fleming, and their children, Natalee, Brynn, and Saige. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jeff was predeceased by four loving dogs, Zeke, Cooper, Daisy, and Deke. He was also predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Campbell; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Mary Duerr; as well as his beloved father-in-law, Gary “Mr. B” Bellows.
Services will be held at the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Those that would like to pay their respects may do so from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, by drive through only. A private service will be held immediately following.
A special thank you to all of the agencies involved in bringing Jeff back home, making it an unforgettable experience. Also, the family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of the VA Hospital in Syracuse, especially the fourth floor SCI/D unit that showed so much love and compassion during each of Jeff’s stays. We are also grateful to the nurses and staff of Sitrin Health for Jeff’s extended care.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be announced at a later time at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions that are made in Jeff’s memory be made to Finger Lakes SPCA or Sennett Fire Department.
