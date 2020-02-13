BURGAW, N.C. — Jeffrey Scott Saphara, 48, beloved husband, daddy, son, brother, and loyal friend left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts.
Jeff was born in Mount Kiscoe, N.Y. on March 1, 1971 and passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Osterhout Hook.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Willett Saphara; his daughter, Emma Saphara; father, Laurence P. Saphara and his wife, Pamela; sister, Kimberly Saphara Peck; nephews, Zachary Decker, Jacob Peck, and Nathan Peck; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loyal friends.
Jeff served his country proudly for five years in the U.S. Army.
Jeff’s greatest passion in life was his family, friends, and sports. Over the last several years he was able to combine both loves as he coached with Pender Youth Soccer Association. What started as “just one season” became an ongoing service that he loved as it allowed him to share his love of sports and athletics with pride and joy as he coached Emma’s team. “His girls,” wife and daughter, were always bringing him into their adventures. No matter how silly the request would be Jeff always joined in; he would laugh and say, “any day with my girls is a good day.”
As a family we are deeply saddened by Jeff’s passing, but we are so grateful for the times we had with him. We are comforted in knowing how much he loved us and are certain Jeff continues to be with us, watching over us and caring for us as always. We will carry on with our lives trusting to see Jeff again when God reunites us in heaven. Until then … thank you for loving us. We are so grateful God made us a family.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to Help Hope Live – South Atlantic Transplant Fund for Beth Williamson Mills at https://helphopelive.org/campaign/2574/
