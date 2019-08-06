AUBURN — Jennie Lee (Rice) Herndon, 100, passed away peacefully in Auburn, Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019.
Born Dec. 17, 1918 in Medina County, Pa., to Harry Avery and Mina Blanch (Payne) Rice.
She graduated in 1937 from Union Springs Academy (she was their oldest living alumna) and went on to become a registered nurse living in Pasadena, Calif. while working at Glendale Hospital. She returned to upstate New York when she was 75.
She loved her SDA Church with the singing, praying, and reading the Bible. Jennie Lee played the piano for years in Sabbath school and at home. An avid bird watcher, coin collector, gardener, maker of quilts and cookies with everything - so so good! Her love of classical music especially Beethoven and Christian hymns added much to her life. She was always the nurse helping others and making people smile. You touched lives everyday with your positive and insightful thoughts.
Jennie Lee you will be missed by all who knew you because you were our special angel!
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gobel; brothers, Harry and James; sisters, Ruth, Mary Belle, Lois, and Anna Roberta.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.