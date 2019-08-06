{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Jennie Lee (Rice) Herndon, 100, passed away peacefully in Auburn, Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019.

Born Dec. 17, 1918 in Medina County, Pa., to Harry Avery and Mina Blanch (Payne) Rice.

She graduated in 1937 from Union Springs Academy (she was their oldest living alumna) and went on to become a registered nurse living in Pasadena, Calif. while working at Glendale Hospital. She returned to upstate New York when she was 75.

She loved her SDA Church with the singing, praying, and reading the Bible. Jennie Lee played the piano for years in Sabbath school and at home. An avid bird watcher, coin collector, gardener, maker of quilts and cookies with everything - so so good! Her love of classical music especially Beethoven and Christian hymns added much to her life. She was always the nurse helping others and making people smile. You touched lives everyday with your positive and insightful thoughts.

Jennie Lee you will be missed by all who knew you because you were our special angel!

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gobel; brothers, Harry and James; sisters, Ruth, Mary Belle, Lois, and Anna Roberta.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jennie Lee (Rice) Herndon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments