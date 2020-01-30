AUBURN — Jennifer A. Pierce, 53, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and very close friends.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Sandra Petrucelli and Thomas Hearns. Jenn was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1984. She was currently employed by Moran, Moran & Dauphin Insurance Co., as one of their top insurance agents. Jenn was an excellent cook and baker; especially her award winning raviolis that were always a special treat at Christmas. She also enjoyed the many trips to Cape Cod and especially loved spending time on the beach or poolside at their home. Jenn also was a fanatic of the television show S.V.U. and had almost as many pairs of shoes as Imelda Marcos. Jenn will be remembered as always being there for her family and friends, a very warm and giving heart, and a smile that would light up the room. Jenn was also very proud to be part of her girlfriends “Posse” and will try to keep a good eye on them from up above, maybe even two.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Pierce, of Auburn; children, Nicholas Bolak, of Boston, Francesca Bolak and Ali Bolak, both of Auburn; step-children, Kelsie and Tyler Pierce; sister, Joan Petrucelli; two brothers, Mike (Mikiko) Petrucelli, and John Bowers; mother-in-law, Marilyn (Rick) Pierce, of Auburn; nieces, Erica (Bruce) Cornell, and Melissa Bowers; nephews, Tony and Michael Sylvester; great-nephews, Chase and Maddox; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved canine friend, Izzie.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 1 p.m. this Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church for Jennifer’s Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Jennifer’s memory to any local substance abuse or alcohol recovery agency that helps people with addictions.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
1:00PM
299 Clark St.
Auburn, NY 13021
