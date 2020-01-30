Jennifer A. Pierce

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Sandra Petrucelli and Thomas Hearns. Jenn was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1984. She was currently employed by Moran, Moran & Dauphin Insurance Co., as one of their top insurance agents. Jenn was an excellent cook and baker; especially her award winning raviolis that were always a special treat at Christmas. She also enjoyed the many trips to Cape Cod and especially loved spending time on the beach or poolside at their home. Jenn also was a fanatic of the television show S.V.U. and had almost as many pairs of shoes as Imelda Marcos. Jenn will be remembered as always being there for her family and friends, a very warm and giving heart, and a smile that would light up the room. Jenn was also very proud to be part of her girlfriends “Posse” and will try to keep a good eye on them from up above, maybe even two.