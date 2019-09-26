{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Jennifer L. Hall, 36, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Upstate Hospital.

Jennifer was born on Nov. 7, 1982, daughter of Ronald and Laurie Coyle Hall Jr. She enjoyed fishing and loved her children.

Jennifer is survived by her children, Brittney Waters, Bradley Strange, Jarrett Strange, Jazmine Strange, and Paizlee Anthony; father, Ronald Hall Jr.; mother, Laurie (Shawn) Varney; sister, Rachel Swan; brothers, Ronald Hall III, Jeremy Rude, Daniel Rude, Charles Hall, and William Hill; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY.

