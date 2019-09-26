AUBURN — Jennifer L. Hall, 36, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Upstate Hospital.
Jennifer was born on Nov. 7, 1982, daughter of Ronald and Laurie Coyle Hall Jr. She enjoyed fishing and loved her children.
You have free articles remaining.
Jennifer is survived by her children, Brittney Waters, Bradley Strange, Jarrett Strange, Jazmine Strange, and Paizlee Anthony; father, Ronald Hall Jr.; mother, Laurie (Shawn) Varney; sister, Rachel Swan; brothers, Ronald Hall III, Jeremy Rude, Daniel Rude, Charles Hall, and William Hill; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.