AUBURN — Jennifer Rittenmeyer (Gursky), 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Auburn, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her beloved son, Mark, and his partner, Mary Radzinski; siblings, Janet, Cynthia, David (Patricia), and Geoffrey Gursky; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Born in London, England, Jennifer grew up in Central New York, and worked for many years in Syracuse and Binghamton area hospitals, in addition to various hospitals throughout the northeast, making many friends along the way.
Jennifer was treasured by her friends and family and will be greatly missed for her compassion and kindness; as well as her wonderful sense of humor and her warm, bright personality. She was an amazing storyteller; always curious and lively, and brought so much joy to those close to her. She was a great friend and was loved and appreciated by many - always available to listen, guide, and advise. She is, and will be, an irreplaceable presence to all who knew her.
In accordance with Jennifer’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Messages of condolence or remembrance may be addressed to Commemorating Jennifer c/o Mark Rittenmeyer, P.O. Box 732, Auburn, NY 13021.
Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
