Jerava Darvale Johnson
June 29, 2020
ROCHESTER — Jerava D. Johnson, 36, of Rochester and native of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
Jerava was born in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Duane Johnson, Sr., and Veronica (Murray) Martin. Jerava was an enthusiastic learner of life, who, with the time he had on this earth, lived his life to the fullest with his favorite quote "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
He was a graduate of Auburn High School.
He was employed by Wegmans for 20 years. Jerava was a minister of music and an avid NY Giants sports fan; but his greatest joy was spending time with his children. Blessed with a humble spirit, temperate demeanor, and giving heart; he forever touched all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Nicole (Brown) Johnson, of Rochester; two children, Kyra Raye Johnson, Nathan Mekhi Johnson. Eight siblings, Phillip, Otis, Quentin, Duane, Duan, Duanna, Terrance, and Cutter. Niece Tirza and nephew Elijah. Host of cousins.
He was predeceased by his son Jeremiah Davion Johnson and nephew Azariah D. Johnson.
Calling hours for family and friends will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; viewing at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Ave., Auburn, NY. Mask required for viewing. Private family only homecoming service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in Fort Hill Cemetery. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.
