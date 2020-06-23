× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeremy Howard Blass

Oct. 8, 1975 - June 20, 2020

LEXINGTON PARK, MD - Jeremy Howard Blass, 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on June 20, 2020 at the Matthew House in Auburn, New York from an extended illness and will join his mother in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Port Byron, New York.

Jeremy was born in San Diego, California on Oct. 8, 1975. He was the son of Evrand Rozelle Blass of Lexington Park, Maryland and the late Audrey Ann Gilmore Blass (Aug. 16, 2009) formally of Port Byron, New York. He graduated from Great Mills High School in Lexington Park, Maryland in 1993.

Jeremy was a caring, devoted, and loving son who attended to his mother in the final months of her extended illness.

Jeremy enjoyed playing numerous games such as Warhammer, X-Wing, Shadowrun, and many others with his gaming family in Maryland. A highlight of this was the time he rolled five Yahtzee in a single game. He had many other interests including his love for his dog Raven, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as several musical groups.