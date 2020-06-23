Jeremy Howard Blass
Oct. 8, 1975 - June 20, 2020
LEXINGTON PARK, MD - Jeremy Howard Blass, 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on June 20, 2020 at the Matthew House in Auburn, New York from an extended illness and will join his mother in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Port Byron, New York.
Jeremy was born in San Diego, California on Oct. 8, 1975. He was the son of Evrand Rozelle Blass of Lexington Park, Maryland and the late Audrey Ann Gilmore Blass (Aug. 16, 2009) formally of Port Byron, New York. He graduated from Great Mills High School in Lexington Park, Maryland in 1993.
Jeremy was a caring, devoted, and loving son who attended to his mother in the final months of her extended illness.
Jeremy enjoyed playing numerous games such as Warhammer, X-Wing, Shadowrun, and many others with his gaming family in Maryland. A highlight of this was the time he rolled five Yahtzee in a single game. He had many other interests including his love for his dog Raven, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as several musical groups.
He is survived by his father, Evrand Blass; aunts and uncles, Joel and Linda Gilmore, of Newark, New York, Annette Dziuba and family in Auburn, New York, Peg Gilmore and family in Springlake, New York, John Gilmore and family of Port Byron, New York; cousins, nieces and nephews, and by many friends in his home town. He was predeceased by his mother, Audrey Blass; grandmother, Edith Blass; uncles Glenn Blass, Frank Gilmore, David Dziuba; and aunt Virginia Steiner.
A small, intimate family gathering will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery followed by a larger family gathering at the home of Holly and Louie Hall, 9188 Oakland Rd. Family will be notified when a day and time have been determined.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Matthew House of Auburn, New York, or the charity of one's choice in Jeremy's name.
