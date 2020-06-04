× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Jeremy S. Arnold, 33, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Jeremy loved his children very much and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He also loved some good fishing and playing video games.

He is survived by his children, Stacy and Jasmine Arnold; father, Bruce Arnold; siblings, Sean Arnold (Marissa Oliver), Josh Arnold, and Erica Arnold (Matt Murray); several nieces and a nephew, and many cousins who love him dearly.

Jeremy was predeceased by his mother, Karen Murray, and daughter, Mackenzie Arnold.

The will be no service at the family’s request.

Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.