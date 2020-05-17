Jessie A. Speen

Jessie enjoyed many activities in life including crocheting, cooking, baking Italian cookies, watching old movies, and spending time with her loved ones. Jessie was a lifetime and active communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. As a child, Jessie enjoyed watching her father make homemade wine and listening to the music of her brothers. Jessie married the love of her life, whom she spoke of every day, Robert William Speen. They both enjoyed trips to wineries, cherished family gatherings, and thoroughly enjoyed the trip to Italy to visit the Siviglia family roots. Jessie touched everyone that she met. She would go out of her way to say hi to others to make them feel special. With her wit, sense of humor, and lively attitude, Jessie could put a smile on anyone’s face and cherished the relationships she had with others. Jessie loved to sing, dance, and play games. She was the life of the party everywhere she went. Jessie will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all who knew her.