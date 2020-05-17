Jessie A. Speen
0 entries

Jessie A. Speen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessie A. Speen

AUBURN — Jessie A. Siviglia Speen, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She was born April 8, 1931 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Jessie Siviglia. Jessie was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was a graduate of Auburn Central High School.

Jessie enjoyed many activities in life including crocheting, cooking, baking Italian cookies, watching old movies, and spending time with her loved ones. Jessie was a lifetime and active communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. As a child, Jessie enjoyed watching her father make homemade wine and listening to the music of her brothers. Jessie married the love of her life, whom she spoke of every day, Robert William Speen. They both enjoyed trips to wineries, cherished family gatherings, and thoroughly enjoyed the trip to Italy to visit the Siviglia family roots. Jessie touched everyone that she met. She would go out of her way to say hi to others to make them feel special. With her wit, sense of humor, and lively attitude, Jessie could put a smile on anyone’s face and cherished the relationships she had with others. Jessie loved to sing, dance, and play games. She was the life of the party everywhere she went. Jessie will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all who knew her.

Jessie is survived by three daughters, Shirley Kosters (Dan Topor), Tina Hoskins (Lynn), and Jessie Coleman (Peter); one son, Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Peter Speen; sister, Rose Wiseman; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; cousins; and close friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Speen was predeceased by her husband of nearly 41 years, Robert William Speen; daughter, Roberta Jindrak; grandson, Matthew Speen; and siblings, Peter Siviglia, Joseph Siviglia, Mary Frumento, Justina Mazzeo, and Theodora Siviglia.

Private services will take place at the convenience of the family at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Speen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News