LIVONIA — Jesus “Chico” Martinez, 83, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Livonia.
He was born in Las Marias, Puerto Rico. He moved to Auburn in 1957. “Chico” was a proud resident of Auburn where he would reside for more than 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, dancing, and was well known in the community for always having a smile on his face. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and always making people around him laugh.
He is survived by his loving children, John (Laurie), of Avon, Denise (Keith) Dart, of Skaneateles, Jesus “Michael” (Miriam), of Mexico, Brian, of Conesus, and Stephen (Cortney) Crisafulli, of Fleming; 10 grandchildren, Amanda (Taurean) Cumberbatch, Jessica and Jake Martinez, Crystal (Earl) Staring, Toni (Matt) Babbitt, Catherine Delaney, Colton Dart, Stephen Crisafulli Jr., Giovanni and Aiden; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Noah, Macie, and Greyson; one sister; one brother; a sister-in-law, Donna (Tom) Barnard; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two wives, Monica (Navarro) Martinez, and Cheryl (Crisafulli) Martinez; as well as several siblings.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with services immediately following at 6 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support The Meals on Wheels Program of Auburn, N.Y.
