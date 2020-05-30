× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TRUMANSBURG — Joan Dowd Craig, of Trumansburg, passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 92.

Joan was born in Salamanca on March 4, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Leary) Dowd. She was a beloved high school English teacher for many years at Trumansburg High School. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed spending winter months in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Joan is survived by a nephew, Steven Gegg; and several close friends.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Craig; a daughter, Anne Craig; brother, James Foley; and sister, Anne Gegg.

Also, a special thanks would like to be extended for the excellent care by all of the nurses and aides from Classen Home Health that helped care for Joan over the past several years.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Mass in St. James Catholic Church will be announced at a later date.

The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Joan’s memory to kindly consider Parish of Mary, Mother Mercy, St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, P.O. Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St., Trumansburg, NY 14886.

For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.

