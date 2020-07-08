AUBURN — Joan Elaine Dawley (Berry), 63, of Auburn, was sent home peacefully yet unexpectedly July 4, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Stephen Dawley Sr. of 45 years, their three children, Stephen Dawley Jr., Lisa Scott (James) and Eric Dawley (Mollie Ryan); eight grandchildren that she loved and adored dearly, Ivan Dawley, Jacob Dawley, Amani Dawley, Ronisa Dawley, Ky'Rissa Copes, Haiden Klop, Cole Dawley, and Logan Dawley. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home 197 South St. Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.