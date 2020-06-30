Joan Marie Petrucelli

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Sandra Petrucelli and Rodney Bowers and had been an area life resident. Joan was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1983 and received her Bachelors degree from Alfred State University in court documentation and reporting. Joan had a zest for life and was stricken with cancer at a young age, which would restrict her from following her dreams and passions. Her stubbornness and will to fight kept her going a lot more years then anyone had predicted. She loved to travel and socialize with her family and friends. It was a given that you never interrupted her between her favorite soap opera, Days of Our Lives. Joan was most proud of her children. She loved and cared for them above anything else in the world. She was the glue that kept her family together and will be forever missed by all of them.