ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Joan Robbins Morse passed away on April 17, 2020, at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla., after a brief illness.
Born on July 17, 1938 in Cortland, N.Y., Joan grew up in Union Springs, N.Y. She married Robert C. Morse, of Auburn, N.Y., on July 19, 1958 and spent the next 55 years in Syracuse. Joan spent her entire career in the dental hygiene field, retiring from St. Joseph’s Hospital and Health Center in September 2003. She also worked at various JC Penney stores in the Syracuse area for 23 years. Joan loved her work! She had resided in St. Augustine, Fla., for the past five years.
Joan was predeceased by her father, Travis H. Robbins; her mother, Hazel Backman Robbins; her brothers, Travis M. Robbins, and Hollis Robbins; and her former husband, Robert C. Morse.
She is survived by her son, Richard Morse (Susan), of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; her granddaughter, Molly M. Squires (Don), of Charleston, S.C.; and her grandson, Colin H. Morse, of Cleveland, Ohio.
Arrangements for a memorial service will be made for summer 2020 in the Finger Lakes region of New York.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.