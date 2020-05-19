JoAnn Sackel
AUBURN — JoAnn Sackel, 64, of Munro Avenue, Auburn, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence.

Due to recommendations concerning COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.

If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

JoAnn was born in Geneva, N.Y. on Dec. 6, 1955, the daughter of the late George and Victoria (Regazzi) Kingston. She had resided in Auburn for the past 12 years, previously residing in Jordan, N.Y., and Waterloo, N.Y. She was retired from Welch-Allyn Inc. of Skaneateles, N.Y. JoAnn loved to travel, read, and work on her crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Sackel, of Auburn, whom she married on May 20, 2008; one daughter, Michelle Lanning, of Waterloo, N.Y.; one son, George (Shannon) Lanning, of Port Byron, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Kaela Orego, Hailey Lanning, Cearra Gourley, Jahmal Thomas, Aryana and Donald III Napolitano; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Garrett, of Canandaigua, N.Y.; two brothers, Robert (Carole) Kingston, of Canandaigua, N.Y., and David (Mona) Kingston, of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her brother George Kingston who was a casualty of the Vietnam War while serving his country.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y.

