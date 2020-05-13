× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MORAVIA — Joanne E. Kelsey, 68, of Moravia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Joanne was born on Aug. 23, 1951 in Waterloo, N.Y., daughter of Theodore and Doris Meeks. She was a graduate of Cayuga Community College of Nursing and had been employed as a registered nurse at Cayuga Correctional Facility where she retired.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Kelsey, of Moravia; her three children, Tammy Matthews, of Moravia, Kristi Matthews (Jeff Carroll), of Weedsport, and John Matthews III, of Cayuga; three stepchildren, Judy Kelsey and Stephen Kelsey, of Moravia, and Sara Kelsey, of Tully. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katrina Matthews (Brian VanSlyke), Cody Farrell and Dakota Matthews, Brianna Kelsey, Alyssa Polec, and Brycen McGraw; great-grandchildren, Josalyn, Pyper, Scarlytt Matthews, and Cody Farrell Jr. (CJ); two brothers, Steve and Daniel Meeks; her soul sister, Jan Anderson (Ron), of Warwick, R.I.; and sister-in-law, Sara Flick, of Moravia.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Doris and Theodore Meeks.