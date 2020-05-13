MORAVIA — Joanne E. Kelsey, 68, of Moravia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Joanne was born on Aug. 23, 1951 in Waterloo, N.Y., daughter of Theodore and Doris Meeks. She was a graduate of Cayuga Community College of Nursing and had been employed as a registered nurse at Cayuga Correctional Facility where she retired.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Kelsey, of Moravia; her three children, Tammy Matthews, of Moravia, Kristi Matthews (Jeff Carroll), of Weedsport, and John Matthews III, of Cayuga; three stepchildren, Judy Kelsey and Stephen Kelsey, of Moravia, and Sara Kelsey, of Tully. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katrina Matthews (Brian VanSlyke), Cody Farrell and Dakota Matthews, Brianna Kelsey, Alyssa Polec, and Brycen McGraw; great-grandchildren, Josalyn, Pyper, Scarlytt Matthews, and Cody Farrell Jr. (CJ); two brothers, Steve and Daniel Meeks; her soul sister, Jan Anderson (Ron), of Warwick, R.I.; and sister-in-law, Sara Flick, of Moravia.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Doris and Theodore Meeks.
Joanne loved spending her winters in Florida, spring breaks in Myrtle Beach, and had a very special love for Cayuga Lake. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed listening to and watching the birds, gardening in the spring (she just loved her flowers) and sunsets. She had the biggest heart and always brought a smile to your face. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. To know her was to love her; that was just the type of person she was.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Finger Lakes for everything they did for Joanne during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Lodge of Rochester and/or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.
Due to the coronavirus guidelines, a celebration of life will be held at St. Matthew’s Church in Moravia and will be announced at a later date.
